Their legacy, the Devcich Farmstead, is listed as a place of special significance with Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, for “reflecting significant developments in Dalmatian settlement in early twentieth-century New Zealand”.
The sheds, now clustered under a Croatian flag, also reveal their industriousness and range of skills.
Simun Devcich arrived in New Zealand from Podgora with his two brothers, Marion Anton and Nicola, just after the turn of the 20th century.
They worked their way up through gum digging and trading and into farming, buying the block, which was much bigger then, in 1915.
Simun had married another immigrant from Dalmatia, Matija Mercep, in 1913 and had five sons and two daughters.
He eventually took on the farm from his brothers, going from dairy to sheep farming, with his three eldest sons working alongside.
Commercial farming has stopped now, but Simun’s granddaughter, Lorenza Devcich, has restored the buildings and runs a menagerie of coloured sheep, llamas, Highland cattle, emus and assorted exotic birds on the land, which remains, with tourists often staying in the old homestead.
“My grandfather and his two brothers, they came from Yugoslavia to escape the army,” she said.
“Even for years after, the young men would leave because as soon as they got of age … they would get thrown into the army.
“My grandfather had about 11 pack horses that he and his boys, my uncles and father, used to pack supplies right up into all the camps at the top end of the valley.
“When they’d first come here, a lot of [the gum diggers followed by loggers] had no money, so a lot of it was on credit.
“He also bought gum and sold it. So, they’d come back here with the gum, and that’s how he’d get paid.”
Dalmatian immigrants were among New Zealand’s wine-making pioneers, and the Devcich family produced wine on a small scale from the late 1920s, under their Golden Valley label.