“In my view, having read everything and listened to people, I don’t think that is deliverable so long as there is a reserve.”
Mana whenua representative Evelyn Cook spoke strongly about the fact a condition of occupancy at Coopers Creek was for short-term stays, saying leaseholders should be aware of limitations to living in the area.
Cook said the council was not only being asked to close its eyes to “non-compliant permanent living arrangements”, but also issue longer leases with a right of renewal.
That didn’t sit well with her because of mana whenua’s vested interest in the area and the fact 35 years was longer than one generation.
“We are committing our mokopuna’s mokopuna to something over which they have absolutely no input,” she said.
Discussion on the topic lasted almost three hours and included verbal submissions from some residents.
Ultimately, the council landed on the 21-year option with two seven-year rights of renewal.
The recommended approach will be consulted on as part of the Sandy Point Domain Management Plan and requires final sign off by the Minister of Conservation.
A baseline annual licence fee of $1058 was also set, effective from July 2024 with an annual increase from July 2025.
Should licence holders reject the proposed 21-year option, they will default to the status quo of an annual licence.