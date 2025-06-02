“We know who’s who, and if it’s addressed wrong, still gets to them.”
Sander used to run a holiday camp in the district, not far from Colville, which consists of a volunteer-run general store and community hub serving a 1500-strong community all the way up to Port Jackson in the north.
Volunteering has been an important part of his life, he told RNZ’s Country Life.
“Sometimes we’ll only get one or two customers in a day … buying stamps or whatever, but that’s okay.”
New Zealand’s postal system underwent sweeping changes in the late 1980s, and many small post offices closed.
But not Colville’s, thanks to the locals.
With a limited rural delivery service, they saw the need for a hub where people could pick up their parcels, mail could be sent, and visitors could buy stamps or a postcard.
“The local people thought, hang on, because they started it right back in 1896, started with telecommunications, and then later on they wanted three times a week mail delivery, because there was a lot of gold mining and farming done in the area.”
Sander said right from the early days, the community was involved in setting up the post office, even milling the timber from White Star Station, a local farm, pit sawing and carting the timber and raising money to pay for the building works too.
“They’ve got a paddock there that’s named the post office paddock.”
Visitors are interested in the history of the place, Sander said, and it’s a centre for much more than just post.
“They come in and read the information, sign the visitor’s book, and they can’t believe what we do here.