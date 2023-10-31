Cobber Challenge 2023 champions Alex Johns and his Kelpie Earl.

The winner of the 2023 Cobber Challenge has been crowned after a gruelling 21-day competition that saw working dogs battle it out on farms across Australia and New Zealand.

Taking out the coveted title was Tasmanian farmer Alex Johns and his 3-year-old Kelpie Earl who covered a total distance of 1343km in 21 days, reclaiming the title for the Island state.

Second place went to Dan McInnes and his Kelpie Jack, from Victoria, who covered a total distance of 1263.4km and Jackson Clifford and his Kelpie Rose from the Northern Territory came third, covering 822km.

There were three New Zealand competitors in this year’s competition.

The first Kiwi in the pack was Kelsie Meads of Lake Coleridge, with her heading dog Sass, who came in sixth and clocked up 400.8km.

Dean Gardiner and heading dog Dot, from Amberley, came in eighth with a distance of 348.7 and Ashton Clements and heading dog Fern, from Te-Warau, finished ninth with 321.8km.

Organisers said the 2023 Cobber Challenge honoured the unsung heroes who keep Australia and New Zealand’s $100 billion agricultural sector moving - the working dog.

This year’s Cobber cohort covered more than 6000km across sprawling mountain ranges, lush green paddocks and red-dirt desert.

A shortlist of 11 of the fastest and fiercest mustering champions was assessed on speed, duration and distance covered over the competition period.

Winner Johns and his dog Earl were also the quickest duo in the competition, hitting an average top speed of 14.1km an hour, making Earl the fastest-ever Cobber Challenge competitor.

The duo outclassed the field to take home the title, the trophy, a $3000 cash prize, 12 bags of Cobber Working Dog feed and for the first time in the competition’s history - a brand-new puppy apprentice for Earl, courtesy of Pandara Kelpies.

Kelsie Meads from Lake Coleridge and her Heading Dog Sass came in sixth in the 2023 Cobber Challenge.

Johns said he was rapt to take home the win and couldn’t be more proud of his best mate Earl.

“I knew we were in with a chance because we’ve had a seriously busy few months down here with a new shearing crew coming on board, so Earl has been working harder than ever.”

Earl was blind in one eye, which made his achievement even more impressive, Johns said.

“That doesn’t stop him on the farm. His quality of work is top-notch.

“I’m so proud to see him come out on top and I couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome another addition to my working dog team.”

Former Cobber Challenge Champion, Brad McDonald won the title in 2017 when he was working on the same farm as Johns.

Dan McInnes from Acheron, Victoria and his Kelpie Jack came in second in the 2023 Cobber Challenge.

He said he was proud to see another winner from Tasmania.

“When I won the Cobber Challenge in 2017 with my dog Flow, Alex was working alongside us so to see him and Earl bring it home this year, it’s a really special moment.

McDonald said Earl was a credit to Johns.

“Earl is a great working dog and he got some great numbers this year.”

2023 Cobber Challenge winner Alex Johns and his family watch his Kelpie Earl eat from the trophy.

Farm work, especially with sheep and cattle, would “cease to exist” without working dogs, McDonald said.

“They’re the only worker on a farm who does more than 50 kilometres on their feet every day and they do it all for a pat at the end of the day and a scoop of biscuits.”

Cobber marketing manager Kellie Savage said she was blown away by the speed and tenacity of this year’s competitors.

“In the eight years the challenge has been running, I’ve not seen a field of competitors this impressive.”

Savage said the dogs were “lightning fast”.

“All of our competitors reached average top speeds of around 60 kilometres an hour.”

“We are constantly in awe of these dogs. Some of our 2023 Cobber competitors covered more than 80 kilometres in a single day.”