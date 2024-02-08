Christchurch vegetable grower Ryan Kiesanowski has competed in all the events categories over the past 21 years.

By Sally Murphy of RNZ

After competing in 16 Coast to Coast multisport competitions a Christchurch vegetable grower is hoping to nab his first win.

Ryan Kiesanowski has competed in all the events categories over the past 21 years, placing second, third, fourth and fifth.

But this year his eye is on the prize - he wants to cross the finish line first in the longest-day event on Saturday - where competitors do the full 243-kilometre course in one day.

“This event in particular is about experience and time on the course - so having experience is definitely an advantage, and living in Christchurch I’m close to the course so get up there as much as I can.”

Kiesanowski, who grows vegetables on five farms across Canterbury, said work kept him busy, so he fit training in where he could.

“I think the lifestyle of working on a farm helps: you’re active all day, spending long days on your feet, you get a lot of steps in.

“Even though it’s not training in a traditional sense, it all adds up.”

Eating some of his own produce might give him an advantage, Kiesanowski said.

“I’ve grown up with the Coast to Coast. It’s a great event to be a part of and it wouldn’t be a summer without it, although the body’s starting to show some more aches and pains now I’ve hit 40.”

He won’t be the only farmer at the start line.

Ryan Kiesanowski grows vegetables on five farms across Canterbury.

Methven dairy farmer Sam Lampe is competing in the two-day event for the first time.

He’s doing the gruelling event to set a good example for his four kids.

“We’re contract milkers on a dairy farm and have been here for about six months but before then we were on a farm that wasn’t the best place to work and I got a bit down in the dumps and thought what am I doing with my life?

“I spoke with my wife and she [said] ‘go do something for yourself instead of working all the time’, so here I am getting ready for the Coast to Coast.”

Lampe, who has crewed for his brother and friend, said if he could complete the race it would help him build a lot of courage.

Sam Lampe on his Methven dairy farm.

“Training has been mixed because during busier times on the farm, like mating, it’s been hard to get out and train, but I’ve done a bit.”

He is hoping to finish in 16 hours.

“If I could get closer to 14 hours and get close to my brother’s time that’d be even better.”

- RNZ



