Clutha ram breeders optimistic despite tough weather conditions

Charollais Sheep NZ rams on show at an open day in Tuapeka West earlier this month. Photo / Shawn McAvinue

Clutha ram breeders are feeling optimistic despite battling tough weather conditions this season.

Charollais Sheep NZ co-owner Matt Ponsonby showed 90 Charollais two-tooth rams at an open day on his farm two weeks ago.

He had been running Charollais rams on his nearly 300ha operation in Tuapeka West, about 10km west of Lawrence, since 2010.

The operation, which includes Douglas Downs, is run by Ponsonby, his wife Konica, and his parents Peter and Mary. It is at an altitude of 330m.

"It's a good testing ground."

Spring had been colder than usual and stunted grass growth.

"We would normally have paddocks out for baleage and sprayed out for swedes but there is not enough grass around."

The colder weather had put the condition of the rams back a fortnight but now it was warming up the condition was improving.

Charollais had growth rates as good as any breed and could be sent the meatworks at a lighter weight than other breeds but get a heavier carcass.

"It has superior meat yields."

Up to 75 per cent of his lambs were sent away at 100 days, he said.

He sold about 150 rams a year and was happy to keep it at that level.

"We don't want it to grow any bigger - we are about quality and functionality and improving the breed."

The rams would be auctioned at Gore A&P Showgrounds from 1 pm on December 7.

Confidence in the red meat sector for the next six months was "pretty good".

Farview Farm owner Hamish Erwood said the condition of his rams was improving now the weather was warmer and more grass was growing.

Autumn on his 630ha sheep and beef farm had been dry, followed by a wet and cold winter and a "tough" start to spring, including a lack of feed at lambing.

Farview Farm owner Hamish Erwood at his ram open day in Waitahuna West earlier this month. Photo / Shawn McAvinue

"It's been very testing. It's been one of the hardest seasons I've done and I've been farming since I was 15."

Although his scanning percentages were down on past seasons, his lambing survivability had been "unreal".

The more than 200 rams on show at his open day on his farm, about 15km south of Lawrence, were Romney, Romney-Texel and Sufftex.

The conditions of the rams would be back to normal when sold privately at the start of next month.

He would carry on selling rams so his twin daughters Abby and Sophie (23) could continue it when they return to work on the farm.

He was optimistic about the industry.

"We supply meat and people are always going to eat."

Longridge Partnership co-owner Min Bain said he was selling about 350 rams at his open day - 140 Romney, 110 Romdale and 110 Dorset Down.

Longridge Partnership co-owner Min Bain at his ram open day in Waitahuna West last week. Photo / Shawn McAvinue

The condition of the rams was good "considering how cold spring has been" and they put on weight during the recent spell of warmer weather.

The rams would be sold privately on his farm of more than 330ha in Waitahuna West, about 10km south of Lawrence.

He was feeling optimistic about the industry.

"It's never looked so positive for mutton, lamb and beef.

"All three are as high as they've ever been - things are looking pretty exciting going forward."