Climate change effects expected to hurt farm viability in next decade, study finds

RNZ
3 mins to read

The impact of drought in Hurunui in North Canterbury. Photo / Dan Hodgen

By Monique Steele of RNZ

The ebbs and flows of farming are expected to be exacerbated by future climate change effects, including more volatile weather and strained water resources, a new study has found.

Research consultancy firm Kōmanawa Solutions ran 295 million weather simulations with past

