National Leader Christopher Luxon at the Wānaka A and P show. Photo / Stephen Jacquiery

Every man and his dog attended the Wānaka A&P Show.

Organisers estimated at least 44,000 people attended the two-day event and thousands crowded around the main ring on Saturday for the ever-popular and ever-chaotic terrier race.

After a false start - one little dog broke early - mounted police officer Ashleigh Smail, of Invercargill, and her horse Bentley, dragged the bait around the arena and the usual mayhem ensued.

Constable Smail described it as an “amazing” experience.

Admitting to being a little nervous prior to the race, she had her horse since he was young and he was very experienced, so she thought he was “going to be a good boy”.

“When they were winding the Jack Russells up [before the start], I could feel his heart going. They were so fast, I couldn’t believe how quick the winner went. They chased me all the way out of the arena,” she said.

It was the job of National leader Christopher Luxon to identify the clear winner, a Wānaka terrier called Archie, among the field of about 90.

Luxon also stepped in with some political muscle to help push-start a vintage car at the start of the grand parade.

Having owned a 1962 Riley Elf as his first car, which regularly broke down, he was sympathetic to the driver’s plight.

It was Luxon’s first time to the show and he described the event as “amazing” - “‘it’s got a very special feel”.

There was a great vibe and people were in good spirits, particularly as tourism was returning to the area.

Image 1 of 8 : Mounted police officer Ashleigh Smail and her horse Bentley are followed by dozens of terriers chasing the the bait in the terrier race at the Wānaka A&P Show on Saturday. Photo / Stephen Jaquiery

But the message from farmers was they felt undervalued by the Government which had been “very suspicious” of them, and had not partnered well with the sector.

Luscon said farming was critical to New Zealand’s future - it had got the country through the Global Financial Crisis and Covid-19 - and farmers needed to be backed “like we back the All Blacks”.

They also needed to focus on their businesses and not be burdened by regulations which were often unworkable and impractical. Many were telling him they were spending about 30 per cent of their week doing compliance.

Asked what National would do to address that issue, he said the regulations needed to be gone through to see what was working well and what was not.

“We need to partner and work together,” he said.

Asked about concerns raised about carbon farming, he said the effect on rural communities was profound and National had offered to work with the Government to get some sensible regulations to address the issue.

Among the hordes of show visitors were enterprising young friends; Ayla Hayes (9), Lexie (9) and Zoe (7) Bell and Penny Smith (10), all from the Hakataramea Valley, and Izzy Waldie (6), from near Twizel.

The girls set out on Saturday morning with a mission - ”we went everywhere looking for freebies,” Ayla explained.

Returning several hours later with their haul, they had everything from chiller bags and hats to drink bottles and lollies and tractor tattoos, all appropriately carried in free bags.

Izzy, who had already scoffed about 10 free lollies, reckoned she had the most loot, while Ayla said they “made sure we asked with manners”.

Organisers were thrilled with the turnout to the 86th A&P Show, after a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19 which was the first cancellation in its history.

“We’ve had people from all walks of life attend the event and we feel rapt seeing communities from all over the country. It’s humbling to see such great support and these people are bringing the show back to life again after the last few interrupted years,” event manager Jane Stalker said.

The show is estimated to bring more than $28 million worth of direct economic benefit to the local community each year.