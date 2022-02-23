China's Covid-zero policy forces some NZ businesses to suspend exports

File photo / Unsplash / Alexandre Lecocq

By Maja Burry of RNZ

A small number of New Zealand food businesses have had to suspend exports destined for China - after positive Covid-19 cases were detected amongst staff.

Despite the risk of catching the coronavirus from food being considered highly unlikely, as part of China's Covid-19 zero policy food producers who experience positive cases at their sites are expected to halt shipments to the country.

In a 2021 briefing providing guidance to exporters, the Ministry for Primary Industries said China was applying these measures to all imported cold chain food products, including fruit, vegetables and meat.

MPI market access director Steve Ainsworth said so far during the Omicron outbreak a small number of workers in the supply chain had tested positive for the virus, with infection acquired in the community and outside worksites.

That had resulted in some exporters halting shipments to China as a precaution, but he described the impact as being minimal, Ainsworth said.

"We are confident that appropriate controls are in place to help prevent Covid-19 transmission at worksites. Premises have processes in place to manage the risk of export products being exposed to Covid-19, and, as a precaution, to suspend exports to meet market expectations."

MPI refused to tell RNZ the exact number of businesses affected, or the date when it had first been notified, stating the information was provided to the ministry in confidence.

It would continue to work with primary sector exporters to ensure market access expectations were met, Ainsworth said.

"New Zealand has strong national Covid-19 controls in place and a great track record of managing the disease. New Zealand food manufacturers and exporters have responded well to managing the risk of Covid-19 transmission and want to continue to keep their workers safe, and their exports flowing."

The scientific literature and experience of global public health authorities was that transmission by airborne droplets and aerosols was the dominant pathway for Covid-19 infection and that it was highly unlikely the virus could spread by food or food packaging, Ainsworth said.

