CHB A P Show to run in traditional format

The terrier race always draws a keen crowd.

Central Hawke's Bay's annual A&P Show is coming up, starting on Thursday, November 12 and leading up to show day on Saturday, November 14.

It's held at the CHB A&P Showgrounds, Mitchell St, Waipukurau, with parking off River Terrace.

The show will run in its usual format, a decision made by an optimistic committee during Covid level 2, in the hope that lockdown would be over by the time the event was planned.

The decision has paid off, with entries into the event looking good and the organisers pleased they took the chance.

Mahon Amusements have been engaged to run the ever-popular sideshows and rides, the bull-riding will once again be held on the Saturday evening after the show and there are events on the Saturday for the public to enter, from dog shows to baking and floral competitions.

Thursday kicks off with dog trials - the Tux Yarding Challenge, while equestrian competitors start arriving for their two days of competition and the dressage riders take centre stage.

There is no charge to visit the show on Thursday or Friday to watch the dog trialists or equestrian events.

On Friday the trades area starts to fill up, the dog trials continue and the equestrian events get under way.

The big day for the public is Saturday with gates opening at 7am and something on the grounds for everyone.

This is when the shearing and wool-handling competitions will be run... follow the cheering if you're unsure where this action is.

The trade stalls will be open and children will be enthralled by Clydesdale horse and cart rides, giant bubbles, sideshows and live music. There's food and drink of all sorts on site, and the region's top equestrians will be put through their paces in the showing and showjumping arenas.

But this event isn't just for spectators. There are many ways you can get involved in the fun and atmosphere of this popular annual event.

The rose competition is open to all entries and you can enter on the day. Classes this year are Hybrid Tea Rose, and colour, one bloom; Floribunda Rose, any colour, one stem; Old Fashioned Rose, any colour, one stem; Miniature Rose, any colour, one stem. These entries need to be delivered to the exhibition hall by 9am on Saturday November 14. Entry forms are available from the show office or on the website www.chbshow.co.nz

Children can enter the floral competition by making a floral aqua jar... using a jar with a lid, arrange flowers on the inside of the lid with blue-tac or plasticine, then lower the flowers into the water-filled jar and screw the lid tightly on. Tip the jar upside-down and you have a watery floral arrangement. Use your imagination to add other decorations - perhaps food colouring in the water? Entries to the exhibition hall as above.

The baking section is another competition that can be entered on the day. As above, entry forms are available at the show office or on the website and the baking needs to be at the exhibition hall by 9am.

This year's open section includes iced and un-iced Christmas cakes, ginger crunch and truffles. The children's baking section this year is mousetraps.

The decorative competitions are open to Christmas cards (any materials can be used) and "Christmas in a recycled container" . The open craft section calls for a home made or decorated photo frame, and the children's section this year is "create a Christmas angel".

And it wouldn't be the A&P Show without terrier racing. Register your speedy canine friend before the racing starts (approx 1.30pm after the Champion of Champions presentation) and let it loose against the fastest terriers in CHB. It's a popular event with often hilarious results.

If your dog is the more sedentary type don't leave it at home, there's the Radical Dog Vet Services Dog Show to take part in, competing for best dressed dog and owner (fancy dress), best biscuit catcher, naughtiest dog, cutest dog, baggiest tail and best groomed.

Take the family along, put in some entries, enjoy the sights and sounds of a traditional country CHB A&P Show.