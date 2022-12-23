Jeff Young (left), of farm Kanuka Hill, paid the top price for ram 66/21 at the Gore A&P Showgrounds from vendor and neighbour Matt Ponsonby, co-owner of stud Charollais Sheep New Zealand in Tuapeka West. Photo / Shawn McAvinue

Neighbouring farmers travelled from Otago to Southland to do deals on rams earlier this month.

Tuapeka West stud Charollais Sheep New Zealand held its 12th annual sale at the Gore A&P Showgrounds.

Of the 84 rams on offer, 79 sold for an average of $1495.

Stud co-owner Matt Ponsonby said the number of rams on offer was similar to past sales.

The clearance rate and average price were the best in the history of the sale.

“I’m ecstatic - you couldn’t ask for much better than that.”

He had three neighbours buy rams at the sale, including Jeff Young, of farm Kanuka Hill, who paid the top price of $3800 for ram 66/21.

The Charollais ram would be put across his Suffolk ewes for his breeding programme, Young said.

“We liked his size and his growth rates - he’s got a good hind quarter on him.”

Ponsonby agreed.

“He’s a beautiful carcass ram - a big deep ram.”