Champion bird breeder philosophical over top win

Ocean View Farm breeder Gary Cardno showcases the champion bird at the Dunedin Poultry Show yesterday. The bird is a white Leghorn cockerel. Photo / Gerard O'Brien

There was plenty of crowing at Dunedin's Forrester Park at the weekend, but not from the breeder of a champion bird there.

Gary Cardno, of Ocean View Farm, said he had losses among his wins over 48 years of breeding and showing.

The farm's white Leghorn cockerel was judged the best bird at the Dunedin Poultry, Pigeon and Cage Bird Club show.

Cardno said the rooster normally roamed free-range and he needed a wash, rinse and drying time in front of the heater to be ready for the show.

He enjoyed meeting people at the event, he said.

"If you win, you win, and if you don't, you don't," he said of his mindset to showing.

Club president Stuart Aitken said more than 500 birds were at the 45th annual show.

They were on display for the public, judged and some were bought.

The level of sales activity had been strong, Aitken said.