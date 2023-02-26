The shoot is set to return in 2024. Photo / Otago Daily Times

Central Otago bunnies can rest easy with the news the Great Easter Bunny Hunt has been cancelled.

Organised by the Alexandra District Lions Club, the annual event attracts between 190 to 220 hunters from throughout the South Island and creates a sizeable dent in the region’s pest population - almost 12,000 rabbits were shot at the last event in 2021.

It brings in about $30,000, funds which the Lions club uses to support community groups and initiatives.

However, heightened fire risk, health and safety concerns, a change of land use and new management has led to a smaller number of properties being available for the shoot this year.

In an unusual twist, many properties approached just simply did not have the rabbits, Lions president Ron Lamb said.

“Many ... [farmers and run holders] say there are no rabbits on their property - they hired rabbiters and have got it under control, and they have laid pindone.”

It was disappointing to cancel the event, especially after a combination of Covid-19 restrictions and elevated fire risk forced its cancellation last year, he said.

“It’s a real shame that we are losing out on the project because so much is put back into the community from the event, but we understand the reasons why many of the farmers and run holders felt less enthusiastic about the project.”

But bunnies should not get too comfortable with the news, as the shoot is set to return in 2024.