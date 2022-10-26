A police spokeswoman said she was not aware whether the animals survived the crashes. Photo / Otago Daily Times files

Central Otago police have warned about animals wandering on rural roads after a driver collided with two horses at Shingle Creek.

Another driver was hurt when they hit a fallow deer on a rural road near Becks.

Both crashes at the weekend caused extensive damage to the vehicles, and the drivers received moderate injuries, Acting Sergeant Graham Perkins said.

Perkins said both crashes happened at night, giving the drivers little chance to react.

“We encourage farmers to check all fences before stock enter boundary paddocks and take care with temporary road grazing fences. Ensure they are in good condition and conducting power well.

“At the same time, motorists have responsibilities as well. Motorists need to ensure their vehicles are up to warrant of fitness standard, particularly in terms of headlights.

“Drivers need to drive at a speed that allows them to react in time to unforeseen circumstances and having proper lighting plays a major part in this.

“Having an animal run out in front of you is not a pleasant surprise.

“We urge every driver on a rural road to drive at a speed where they can safely react to whatever appears in their headlights. It might just save your life.”

Motorists can report animals on roads to Police by calling 105. If they pose an immediate threat to traffic, call 111.