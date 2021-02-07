Central Hawke's Bay landfill smouldering underground after fire, remains closed

The District Landfill in Central Hawke's Bay remains closed after a fire continues to smoulder underground. Photo / Paul Taylor

A landfill in Central Hawke's Bay remains closed as a fire continues to smoulder underground.

Emergency services were first called to the fire at the District Landfill on Farm Rd, Waipukurau, about 9.21am on Saturday.

Nine fire trucks from across rural Hawke's Bay, as well as Napier and Hastings, attended the scene.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the fire crews remained at the scene of the "deep-seated fire" for most of Saturday, before returning throughout Waitangi weekend.

Central Hawke's Bay District Council said staff and contractors worked closely with Fire and Emergency New Zealand to control the fire at the landfill.

A council spokeswoman said the fire continued to burn and smoulder deep underground on Monday morning, but has been "kept in check".

"Our teams have used excavators to try to reach the base of the fire, but have not been able to do so," she said.

"FENZ have doused the area and have installed sprinklers on site now to continue to apply water to where we can see smoke coming from the ground."

The landfill remains closed until further notice and residents are asked to stay away from the site.

Council staff are due to meet with firefighters to create a plan of action in an attempt to eliminate the fire.

The spokeswoman said there is "very low risk" of the fire spreading or becoming uncontained.