“And I think that worries my son, who thinks he’s gonna have to move in here and deal to it.”

Evans has had quite an adventurous life - baking pies, professional hunter and fisherman, jumping out of helicopters for deer recovery, running a helicopter business, working in forestry and firewood, which led to discovering ironbark.

So what is ironbark?

“It’s actually an Australian hardwood,” Evans explained.

“Most people don’t really know what it is, but it’s one of the Eucalyptus species.

“Most people know what jarrah is, and ironbark is like it, but actually a lot harder than what jarrah is.”

Ironbark is exceptionally strong, making it suitable for high-traffic areas and structures like bridges and wharves.

It ranges from reddish-brown to dark brown and is highly resistant to moisture, insects and decay.

The thick bark also protects the trees from fire.

Ironbark is still being imported from Australia and is used for wharves and cladding, flooring, decking, internal beams and rafters.

However, it doesn’t have the aged look of Evans’ wood, which ends up as internal beams and rafters in new holiday homes and is a particular rustic look that suits wineries and more high-end stuff.

So when the tourists arrive, the buildings look like they’ve been there for 100 years, even though they may have been there for two.

The Oxford property is on part of a former railway line and is guarded by Evans’ little rough-coated Jack Russell, Sue.

“It’s two and a half acres and very long and narrow,” he said.

“It’s part of the old railway corridor, and the trains used to come through Oxford to the sawmills in the foothills.

“There was a station up the end of this property.”

Evans mills his wood with a New Zealand classic circular saw.

The Mahoe super mill is a friction mill that runs up and down on a big beam and is controlled by a friction lever.

These mills are renowned for their safety and accuracy.

“The Mahoe saw is built in the North Island - a couple of brothers, the Bergmans, have been building them for years.

“It’s a marvellous piece of gear and Mahoe is where they’re built.”

Evans said ironbark was a commodity that’s becoming scarcer by the day, as wharves all over New Zealand and rail bridges get pulled down.

- RNZ