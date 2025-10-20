The entryway to Ironbark Re-engineered in North Canterbury, made of steel-capped piles, which once held up the wharves at Lyttelton. They were removed after the Canterbury quakes. Photo / RNZ, Mark Leishman
By RNZ
Steve Evans is a man who loves old wood and just can’t bear the thought of seeing it end up in a landfill, or being chucked on a fire.
Much of the stock he sells at Ironbark Re-engineered in North Canterbury came from the Lyttelton wharves, which wereremoved after being damaged in the Christchurch earthquakes.
He’s not buying any more, though, as he says he has enough to last a lifetime - or two.
“I need another lifetime to get through everything that I’ve got here.
“And I think that worries my son, who thinks he’s gonna have to move in here and deal to it.”
Evans has had quite an adventurous life - baking pies, professional hunter and fisherman, jumping out of helicopters for deer recovery, running a helicopter business, working in forestry and firewood, which led to discovering ironbark.