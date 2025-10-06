Belvedere Hall in Carterton is on the market. Council communications and engagement manager Marcus Anselm is pictured holding a placard outside the front of the building last year. Photo / Emily Ireland
Once a place of dancing, celebration, and socialising, Carterton’s Belvedere Hall is on the market. Local Democracy reporter Emily Ireland shares her memories of a walk-through of the building last year.
“All persons entering this hall do so at their own risk,” a placard at the entrance of Carterton’s BelvedereHall read.
Despite its rotten weatherboards, piles, and door sills, the building still had the charm of yesteryear, held together with number 8 wire Kiwi ingenuity in places.
A large piece of the bathroom door was cut out so it could open without colliding with the toilet, and cobwebs adorned windows, darkened with layers of dust.