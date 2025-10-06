Advertisement
Home / The Country

Carterton’s Belvedere Hall on the market after 141 years of community memories

Local Democracy Reporter - Wairarapa·The Country·
2 mins to read

Belvedere Hall in Carterton is on the market. Council communications and engagement manager Marcus Anselm is pictured holding a placard outside the front of the building last year. Photo / Emily Ireland

Once a place of dancing, celebration, and socialising, Carterton’s Belvedere Hall is on the market. Local Democracy reporter Emily Ireland shares her memories of a walk-through of the building last year.

“All persons entering this hall do so at their own risk,” a placard at the entrance of Carterton’s Belvedere

