Carbon farming edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Forestry Minister Stuart Nash, to get his take on carbon farming.
On with the show:
Phil Duncan:
West Coasters are urged to avoid the backcountry this week...as severe weather looms. But what about the rest of us?
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Stuart Nash:
The Forestry Minister gives us his take on carbon farming with his op-ed - Right tree, right place, right reasons - changes underway in farm forestry.
Nathan Penny:
Westpac's Rural Economist is living up to his "Pollyanna" moniker by predicting a 5 per cent lift in tonight's GDT auction.
Farmer Tom Martin:
We catch up with our UK correspondent upon his return from two regenerative agriculture conferences in the US (Louisville and Wichita), plus we talk about Boris and Covid.
Listen below: