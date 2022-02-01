Carbon farming edition

Voyager 2021 media awards
Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Forestry Minister Stuart Nash, to get his take on carbon farming.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

West Coasters are urged to avoid the backcountry this week...as severe weather looms. But what about the rest of us?

Stuart Nash:

The Forestry Minister gives us his take on carbon farming with his op-ed - Right tree, right place, right reasons - changes underway in farm forestry.

Nathan Penny:

Westpac's Rural Economist is living up to his "Pollyanna" moniker by predicting a 5 per cent lift in tonight's GDT auction.

Farmer Tom Martin:

We catch up with our UK correspondent upon his return from two regenerative agriculture conferences in the US (Louisville and Wichita), plus we talk about Boris and Covid.

