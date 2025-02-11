Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Canterbury wasabi grower sees big opportunites in New Zealand’s climate

By Stephanie Ockhuysen
Senior Journalist, Rurals·RNZ·
2 mins to read

One of Fenton Wood's wasabi crops in the South Island. Photo / Fenton Wood

One of Fenton Wood's wasabi crops in the South Island. Photo / Fenton Wood

By Stephanie Ockhuysen of RNZ

A Canterbury wasabi grower says there’s a big opportunity to grow the condiment due to New Zealand’s climate being similar to Japan’s.

Growing wasabi started as a hobby for Fenton Wood but has now turned into a fully-fledged business called Coppersfolly.

At the start of retirement, the ex-policeman went along to a Lincoln University open day to see what new crops they were trialling.

Wasabi, well known as a bright green spicy condiment traditionally served with sushi, caught his eye so he decided to give it a go.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Now he grows a couple of thousand plants and has developed a wasabi paste from his crop, which he believes is the only one in the world made from wasabi rhizomes.

The crop keeps him busy for 40 hours a week and he harvests every two to three weeks.

Wood said traditional wasabi is grown in high mountain streams in Japan.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

He said it loves the cold and fresh running water, which can be challenging in New Zealand to recreate.

While New Zealanders typically have wasabi with sushi, Wood says, in Japan, it’s served fresh and grated straight onto the plate.

Wasabi plants. Photo / Fenton Wood
Wasabi plants. Photo / Fenton Wood

He personally likes it on a ham sandwich.

It’s not all smooth sailing, however; with pests, albeit cute ones, sometimes causing havoc.

“It’s a difficult crop, it does drive you mad a wee bit.

“Pukekos love it.

“I’ve planted some out and turned around to find a whole bunch of weka following me along pulling them out as I plant them.”

- RNZ

Save

Latest from The Country

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Country