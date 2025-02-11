Now he grows a couple of thousand plants and has developed a wasabi paste from his crop, which he believes is the only one in the world made from wasabi rhizomes.

The crop keeps him busy for 40 hours a week and he harvests every two to three weeks.

Wood said traditional wasabi is grown in high mountain streams in Japan.

He said it loves the cold and fresh running water, which can be challenging in New Zealand to recreate.

While New Zealanders typically have wasabi with sushi, Wood says, in Japan, it’s served fresh and grated straight onto the plate.

Wasabi plants. Photo / Fenton Wood

He personally likes it on a ham sandwich.

It’s not all smooth sailing, however; with pests, albeit cute ones, sometimes causing havoc.

“It’s a difficult crop, it does drive you mad a wee bit.

“Pukekos love it.

“I’ve planted some out and turned around to find a whole bunch of weka following me along pulling them out as I plant them.”

- RNZ