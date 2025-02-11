By Stephanie Ockhuysen of RNZ
A Canterbury wasabi grower says there’s a big opportunity to grow the condiment due to New Zealand’s climate being similar to Japan’s.
Growing wasabi started as a hobby for Fenton Wood but has now turned into a fully-fledged business called Coppersfolly.
At the start of retirement, the ex-policeman went along to a Lincoln University open day to see what new crops they were trialling.
Wasabi, well known as a bright green spicy condiment traditionally served with sushi, caught his eye so he decided to give it a go.