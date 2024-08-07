Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Canterbury farmer John Reeves honoured posthumously by pork industry

The Country
2 mins to read
John Reeves farmed in the Canterbury region for 40 years.

John Reeves farmed in the Canterbury region for 40 years.

Canterbury farmer John Reeves has been posthumously honoured for his contribution to the New Zealand pork sector, with NZPork’s Outstanding Contribution Award.

Reeves, who died in March this year aged 78, farmed in the region for 40 years.

He was also a founder of the New Zealand Pork Corporation wholesaling company, which then became Porkcorp.

The company went on to purchase the National Pig Breeding Company.

NZPork chief executive Brent Kleiss said the award was for an individual who had made a sustained contribution to the pig industry.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“John played a very significant part in initiatives that shaped local markets and led to the improvement of the genetic profile of the commercial pork herd throughout New Zealand,” Kleiss said.

“He cared deeply for the health of the industry, he was not afraid to have challenging conversations and is remembered and respected as someone people could always call to discuss the sector.”

Reeves grew up in Wellington and began his working life as an electrician before inheriting family land at Saltwater Creek, near Kaiapoi, which included an old piggery.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

He and his wife, Carol, went on to develop the farm and were joined in the business by son Darin, before developing their second pig farm at Sefton.

The award was announced at the NZPork annual conference in Wellington on July 30.


Latest from The Country

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Country