“We sit in the wind path of the [Waimakariri] Gorge, so it’s basically where we’ll cop any big wind, as it is out there a little bit today.”
From the calves produced this new milk season, the females will be reared as replacements, while the boys will be raised for breeding contracts with breeding firms, LIC (Livestock Improvement Corporation) or CRV, Schat said.
Schat usually runs about 380 mostly Holstein-Friesians, a few Jerseys and cross-breeds across 103-hectares of the family farm he shares with wife Amanda and their two daughters.
“It’s worth having that little bit of extra value for us.”
He also got a premium last season being part of Synlait’s Lead with Pride programme, which incentivises farmers to meet high standards around the environment, animal health and welfare, milk quality and social responsibility.
Schat says farmers like himself are working very hard on initiatives to improve the environmental impacts of farming.
“Farming quite often cops it a wee bit sometimes for having the environmental impacts,” he says.
“But a lot of us - and I’ll include ourselves in that - we’re actually trying really hard to do a better job of things.