“We sit in the wind path of the [Waimakariri] Gorge, so it’s basically where we’ll cop any big wind, as it is out there a little bit today.”

From the calves produced this new milk season, the females will be reared as replacements, while the boys will be raised for breeding contracts with breeding firms, LIC (Livestock Improvement Corporation) or CRV, Schat said.

Schat usually runs about 380 mostly Holstein-Friesians, a few Jerseys and cross-breeds across 103-hectares of the family farm he shares with wife Amanda and their two daughters.

He says it’s not been the best start to calving this year due to the cold.

“Calving, like every calving season, I think a few wins and a few losses,” he tells RNZ’s Country Life.

“It’s just been cold this year. A week of frosts last week has certainly made it challenging for the grass to want to get up and grow.

“So we’re sort of running a bit behind last season at the moment, but we’ve hopefully been setting the cows up well enough.”

The farm utilises Allflex collars, a type of wearable technology designed for livestock, to monitor the cattle’s ruminations.

“[It’s] doing everything that you can do to try and get the cows set up right, so that when the flush of grass and the temperature does come, the cows will just take off.

Synlait A2 dairy farmer Dan Schat at his Emerald Acres dairy farm in Darfield with new season bobbies. Photo / RNZ, Monique Steele

“So keeping them full now and minimising their body condition loss is the key.

“But yeah, every year is different and you’ve just got to roll with the punches to be fair.”

Milk from Schat’s farm, all A2, is supplied to Dunsandel-based processor Synlait, where it is turned into infant formula for the Chinese market.

A2 milk lacks the A1 type of protein commonly found in other milks, which makes it more easily digestible.

Young bobby calves at a Darfield dairy farm drinking from a robotic milker. Photo / RNZ, Monique Steele

It comes with an added premium for Schat.

“It’s worth having that little bit of extra value for us.”

He also got a premium last season being part of Synlait’s Lead with Pride programme, which incentivises farmers to meet high standards around the environment, animal health and welfare, milk quality and social responsibility.

Schat says farmers like himself are working very hard on initiatives to improve the environmental impacts of farming.

“Farming quite often cops it a wee bit sometimes for having the environmental impacts,” he says.

“But a lot of us - and I’ll include ourselves in that - we’re actually trying really hard to do a better job of things.

“We’re using better fertiliser practices, better effluent practices.

“Sure, we can all learn and try and do it better, not doubting that.

“But I think if the average New Zealander knew the efforts farmers were putting in to protect the waterways, do better with the soil health .... I think they’d be happily surprised.”

- RNZ