Campaign aims to get Kiwis into kiwifruit jobs

The Ministry for Primary Industries and NZ Kiwifruit Growers Inc are working together to get New Zealanders involved in this season's kiwifruit harvest.

As part of its Opportunity Grows Here campaign, MPI is helping the industry in its efforts to attract thousands of people into seasonal harvest and post-harvest roles.

"From working out in the orchard to the packhouse to the office, people with a wide range of skills are welcome, and there's also flexibility in the hours for those who want to work part-time or weekends only, " MPI's director investment skills & performance, Cheyne Gillooly said.

A diverse range of careers was on offer, "so we're also hoping people who may have not previously considered a job in the sector will give it a go," Gilloolly said.

Throughout the kiwifruit harvest, MPI's Opportunity Grows Here campaign will use online media, radio and print publications, as well as billboards, to spread the word that there was a wide range of seasonal roles available.

Jobs were based primarily in the Bay of Plenty, but also across Hawke's Bay, Poverty Bay, Auckland, Northland, Tasman, and South Waikato.

The picking season runs from March until June, with the peak starting mid-to-end April. The gold variety is usually picked first, followed by green kiwifruit.

NZKGI chief executive Nikki Johnson said they were thrilled to have the support of MPI.

"They are creating some excellent initiatives to get out the messages around kiwifruit work opportunities to those seeking employment."

To apply for kiwifruit roles, visit Work the seasons or Kiwifruit Jobs NZ on Facebook.

People can also attend a MPI-funded harvest taster day by applying online through NZ Kiwifruit Growers Inc.

Opportunity Grows Here is both overarching to attract people into primary industries and supports targeted campaigns for seafood, summer fruit, apples and pears, and other sectors.