“I’ve got a nice big shed and have around 13 working tractors and an unknown number for parts.”

The majority of his tractors are Nuffield or Leyland and he describes the latter as “blue Nuffields”.

The smallest Nuffield

Rear of Ron Totman's Nuffield BMC Mini tractor. Photo / Catherine Fry

One of his tractors is a 1967 Nuffield BMC Mini tractor, which he bought in the early 90s because “it’s the smallest Nuffield you can get and I didn’t have one yet”.

The BMC Mini tractor, introduced in 1965, was originally fitted with a BMC 948cc diesel engine delivering 15hp.

It was Nuffield’s answer to producing a small tractor.

“It was somewhat small of stature shall we say and soon got a reputation for being underpowered and not suitable for heavier farm work.”

The Nuffield BMC Mini tractor was perfect for market gardens and smallholdings. Photo / Catherine Fry

With its four-cylinder diesel engine, eight forward gears and one reverse, the Mini was perfect for smallholdings, market gardens and golf courses.

“Later, fitted with the BMC 1500cc petrol engine, it became the Nuffield 4/25 delivering 25hp and aimed at competing with the Ferguson 28,” Totman said.

Self-taught mechanic

Ron Totman outside his 'Nuffield' shed. Photo / Catherine Fry

Totman is a competent self-taught mechanic and can also put his hand to bodywork and painting.

With new tyres and some engine work, the Mini went well.

“The older machines don’t have high tensile steel bodywork of today and panel beaters around who can rough panel beat are rare.

The Nuffield BMC Mini tractor only had a 15hp engine. Photo / Catherine Fry

“One workaround is making fibreglass panels using the old panels as templates.”

Totman still uses the Mini in circumstances where using a quadbike is suitable.

“I zip around the property with the quad bike trailer attached doing a bit of top dressing or weed spraying.”

Ron Totman says the Nuffield BMC Mini tractor is “somewhat small of stature”. Photo / Catherine Fry

He still uses his other older tractors with more horsepower and uses his 1950′s International B45 baler to make 100 bales annually.

Totman enjoys participating in the Waikato club activities and has made many like-minded friends over the years.

He enjoys the passing of knowledge between members and the way they help each other.



