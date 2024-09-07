Peter Rogers and his daughter Isla with her grandfather’s Ferguson TEF, 'Wombat'. Photo / Catherine Fry
In 2014, two Ferguson TEF tractors embarked on an eight-week journey from Wales to New Zealand on a container ship, and are now securely stored in a Cambridge garage.
Their owner, Peter Rogers, is slowly working to restore both tractors to their former glory.
“I’ve been living in New Zealand since 2001 with my wife, Elen,” Rogers said.
“When my father, Edgar, passed away in 2014, I brought over his TEF, affectionately named Wombat by the family, along with a Midland Industries Ltd loader and another project TEF he had been storing for me.”
He described the preparation for the long voyage as “quite a mission”.