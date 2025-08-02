Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Butter is expensive, but spreading joy is free – Glenn Dwight

Glenn Dwight
By
Studio creative director and occasional writer ·The Country·
4 mins to read

Everybody's talking about butter. Photo / 123rf

Everybody's talking about butter. Photo / 123rf

Glenn Dwight
Opinion by Glenn Dwight
Glenn Dwight is the studio creative director – regional at NZME and an occasional writer for The Country.
Learn more

Every opinion writer is weighing in on it. Every Newstalk ZB caller has something to say. It’s the price of butter, and I would hate to miss the bandwagon.

You’ve seen the headlines. You’ve felt the chill. And you’ve probably stood at the supermarket chiller, trying to decide if spreading

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save