Velvet worms are so distinctive from other invertebrates that they are considered a missing link between worms and insects.

Tūhura Otago Museum’s Lee Lau said it was great to raise the public profile of the velvet worm.

“Amid strong competition, we are thrilled to secure the win for the velvet worm and help raise awareness of these cherished native creatures,” Lau said.

“There is a lot of hidden diversity among velvet worm species, so we’re excited to see what researchers uncover about different populations, both around Dunedin and across the globe.”

Around 10,000 people from New Zealand and around the world voted in this year’s competition, the highest-ever participation.

Bug of the Year committee member Connal McLean said it was a close result, with the whē or New Zealand praying mantis missing out on the top spot by just 110 votes.

“The competitors this year were really diverse: we had insects, spiders, snails, slugs, springtails and much more.

“It is the first time the competition has featured nominees each from a unique taxonomic family.

“Invertebrates [‘bugs’] make the world tick, but they’re often left out of the spotlight,” McLean said.

Rounding out the podium this year was the giant springtail.

- RNZ