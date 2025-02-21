Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Bug of the Year 2025 goes to the New Zealand velvet worm

RNZ
2 mins to read

A purple peripatusm, or velvet worm, from northwest Nelson. Photo / Department of Conservation

A purple peripatusm, or velvet worm, from northwest Nelson. Photo / Department of Conservation

By RNZ

The New Zealand velvet worm or ngāokeoke has been crowned bug of the year for 2025.

The ancient gummy-looking worm, covered in velvety blue colouration and orange spots, is estimated to have been around in Aotearoa for 500 million years.

In that time it’s become a lethal predator of the forest floor, with a hunting method that involves shooting sticky slime from its head that dissolves prey into soup.

Despite their name, the critters are not considered worms or caterpillars and instead have their own classification below “kingdom” and above “class” called Onychophora.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Velvet worms are so distinctive from other invertebrates that they are considered a missing link between worms and insects.

Tūhura Otago Museum’s Lee Lau said it was great to raise the public profile of the velvet worm.

“Amid strong competition, we are thrilled to secure the win for the velvet worm and help raise awareness of these cherished native creatures,” Lau said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“There is a lot of hidden diversity among velvet worm species, so we’re excited to see what researchers uncover about different populations, both around Dunedin and across the globe.”

Around 10,000 people from New Zealand and around the world voted in this year’s competition, the highest-ever participation.

Bug of the Year committee member Connal McLean said it was a close result, with the whē or New Zealand praying mantis missing out on the top spot by just 110 votes.

“The competitors this year were really diverse: we had insects, spiders, snails, slugs, springtails and much more.

“It is the first time the competition has featured nominees each from a unique taxonomic family.

“Invertebrates [‘bugs’] make the world tick, but they’re often left out of the spotlight,” McLean said.

Rounding out the podium this year was the giant springtail.

- RNZ

Save

Latest from The Country

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Country