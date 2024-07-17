“There’s plenty of broccoli, cauliflower and cabbage around and when you have a big supply you have lower prices so people tend to focus on one vegetable and just buy that, so Brussels sprouts sales have been slower than usual.”

Consumers are currently paying around $11 per kilogram for loose Brussels sprouts at Woolworths and a Pams pack of 400g costs around $5.79 at Pak’n Save.

Buchanan said they have managed to get through so far but might have to mulch some into the ground later in the season around September if they do not sell.

She said sprouts can get a bad rap because back in the day, people were served up sprouts that had been boiled within an inch of their life

But she said people are becoming more aware of the different ways to cook them.

“Keto people are really into them, Auckland is a big market for them and I’m noticing more restaurants have them on the menu.

“We also do a shaved Brussels sprout which can be used in coleslaw in stir-fries or mixed in with mince.”

Buchanan said she was also keeping a close eye on what was happening in Australia where Brussels sprouts are the fastest-growing vegetable category.

“We went to a conference in Australia where they were showing chocolates that were filled with sprouts and farmers are trying some new things and it’s obviously working.”

- RNZ



