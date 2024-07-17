By RNZ
A central North Island Brussels sprout grower says growing conditions have been great this season - but it has been harder to shift stock with plenty of cheap vegetables around.
Andrea and Alan Buchanan grow nine hectares of sprouts on the outskirts of Palmerston North and have a packhouse where they package Pams 400 gram packs for Food Stuffs North Island.
Andrea Buchanan said prices have remained steady for sprouts but it has been harder to shift volumes this season.
“This season has been a reasonably good growing season so we’ve got plentiful spouts but the market has changed because this year has been a good growing season for all vegetables.