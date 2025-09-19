“This event is all about the kids,” said Richard Ladd, Brandt’s director of sales – agriculture.
“We wanted to facilitate a way to help kids and families of all backgrounds and hopefully put a smile on their faces.”
Ladd said Brandt had “loads of gratitude” for the communities its branches were part of.
“This event is one way we can give back.”
Alongside the toy swap, families can enjoy a morning of free entertainment, including bouncy castles, face painting, ice cream trucks, colouring competitions and giveaways.
Entry is free, and no registration is required.
For more information, contact your local Brandt branch or email Phoebe Clark at pclark@brandtequipment.co.nz.