The serious business of toy price negotiation in action at the Cambridge 2024 Trade a Toy event. Photo / Play Creative

Children across New Zealand will have the chance to trade in their old toys for something new next month, thanks to a nationwide initiative aimed at spreading joy and supporting local communities.

The “Trade A Toy” event, hosted by agricultural equipment company Brandt, will run from 9am to noon on Friday, October 3, at all Brandt branches around the country.

Children are invited to bring along a used toy in good condition and swap it for a new John Deere toy.

The donated toys will then be passed on to play groups and community organisations, helping families in need and giving the toys a second life.

Brandt staff will be on hand to guide children through a light-hearted “appraisal” of their toy, mimicking the process of trading in farm equipment.