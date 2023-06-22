The supplement Bovaer may reduce a cow's methane output by 30 per cent in non-pasture cattle. File photo / Christine Cornege

By Monique Steele of RNZ

It has taken nearly two-and-a-half years for the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) to decide if a feed supplement promising to slash a cow’s methane output should enter the New Zealand market.

The hazardous chemicals regulator is yet to give the go-ahead for Bovaer, developed by Dutch animal health firm DSM, since it first applied in February 2021.

Research has found Bovaer can reduce a cow’s methane output by 30 per cent in non-pasture cattle. Fonterra also announced it would team up with DSM to trial the product in early 2021.

The EPA application has gone back and forth between the regulator and DSM, due to what the EPA calls a range of hazard classification, technical and procedural matters.

DSM’s application has exceeded the average wait time by about a year.

An EPA spokesperson said it was receiving more applications than in previous years, at a level higher than its capacity to process.

“Due to current staffing and resource limitations, and the significant impacts of Covid-19, we have a backlog of applications which are still being processed,” they said.

Industry body Animal and Plant Health raised concerns the regulatory process for new agrichemicals had become more challenging in recent years.

Furthermore, National’s horticulture spokesperson Sam Uffindell said it was taking too long to make these decisions, and it was costing the industry.

“Our primary sector has the opportunity to develop world-leading solutions that boost output, combat diseases and reduce climate emissions.

“Sadly, these advances are being held back.”

A DSM spokesperson said Bovaer has now cleared in more than 45 countries, with Paraguay the most recent.

“We understand the review has well advanced, and that finalisation is imminent.”

The EPA said the final documents for Bovaer are being reviewed, and an assessment is due by the end of this month.

That will go back to DSM before a decision is made.

