Book tells history of famous Clydesdales

Pirongia couple Nick and Jill van der Sande pictured in 2017 when they owned and operated Pirongia Clydesdales. Photo / Dean Taylor

In 2017 Te Awamutu Courier reported 'the end of an era' when Pirongia Clydesdales owners Nick and Jill van der Sande announced they were slowing down after three decades of working with Clydesdales.

The couple were thrust into the limelight in the mid-1980s when DB Breweries founded the famous DB Clydesdale team - with Nick van der Sande at the helm.

That era finished 'rather abruptly' about 20 years ago, but the van der Sandes established their Pirongia Clydesdales business and welcomed people to the property, or took the teams to events, over the next 15 years.

We told some of the story of how they met through their equestrian interests, married and then established an interest in the working horse that led to a 30-year career – but now that story is available in full, and from the horse's mouth – so to speak.

As we concluded our end of an era tale we reported that Nick was writing a book about their Clydesdale story, providing a real insight into a part of New Zealand's recent history.

Now the family is publishing the fruits of his efforts - Behind the Reins.

The book weaves together a selection of anecdotes from Nick's career managing the famous DB Clydesdale horses.

From retellings of events to animal and human character studies, these stories are guaranteed to stimulate feelings of awe, sadness, humour and great happiness.

Illustrated with a host of scenic photography, this book is a 'must-read' for anyone that admired the DB Clydesdales, or has a love for equines, photography or New Zealand history in general.

You can read more about the book and pre-order now at www.clydesdales.co.nz.