Tim Hawke and Murray Weaver dig into some freshly made bokashi. Photo / RNZ, Cosmo Kentish-Barnes
By Cosmo Kentish-Barnes of RNZ
Farm owner Tim Hawke and current leaseholder Murray Weaver are into bokashi on a big scale.
As well as being a soil superfood, it’s also cost-effective, Hawke told RNZ’s Country Life.
“I did my homework a few years ago and it costs me $26 atonne to get it spread on the paddock ... so it’s on a par to solid fertilisers but the benefits are amazing.”
Last year, they made 120 tonnes from locally sourced agricultural byproducts like chook manure, pig manure, sawdust and milk powder sweepings, which add nitrogen and protein to the mix and feed the microorganisms.
Hawke said there had been virtually no material loss during the fermentation process.
“You put 100 tonne down and we get 100 tonne of good material back.”
Hawke said local farmers were a bit sceptical when he first started experimenting with this method that uses EM, or Effective Microorganisms, which process the organic matter and break it down.
“But I was looking at the scientific side of it, the results were there if you look, and you know, eventually, my scanning percentage on the ewes increased from about 160 up to 200%.”
Weaver, who farms 1200 sheep and 150 dairy heifers on the property, reckons it’s more drought-resilient now too, as grass roots tend to grow much deeper in paddocks after being fertilised with bokashi.
“We get a lot of people come past here going ‘why is your place so green?’”