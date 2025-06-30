Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Bokashi: Farmers boost soil health by turning waste into natural fertiliser

By Cosmo Kentish-Barnes
RNZ·
3 mins to read

Tim Hawke and Murray Weaver dig into some freshly made bokashi. Photo / RNZ, Cosmo Kentish-Barnes

Tim Hawke and Murray Weaver dig into some freshly made bokashi. Photo / RNZ, Cosmo Kentish-Barnes

By Cosmo Kentish-Barnes of RNZ

Farm owner Tim Hawke and current leaseholder Murray Weaver are into bokashi on a big scale.

As well as being a soil superfood, it’s also cost-effective, Hawke told RNZ’s Country Life.

“I did my homework a few years ago and it costs me $26 a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Country

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Country