Kate Parker, Scion’s team lead for sustainable materials, said the global drive to eliminate single-use plastic packaging had created a need for high-performance, eco-friendly alternatives.

“Moulded fibre packaging is a sustainable, compostable option, but it often falls short in strength and moisture resistance compared to plastic.

“By incorporating agricultural byproducts, we hope to improve the functionality of fibre trays and provide an innovative use for materials that would otherwise end up in landfill.”

Mission

This project aligns with Scion’s mission to drive a circular bioeconomy, repurposing organic waste into valuable products and maximising resource efficiency while minimising environmental impact.

“The horticulture and agriculture industries generate large volumes of organic waste,” Parker said.

“Instead of seeing these byproducts as a problem, we are exploring how they can become part of the solution.

“By integrating waste streams into new materials, we can help New Zealand move away from plastic and support local producers.”

Michaela Frost, owner of Mamaku Blue, which is known for its high-quality blueberry products, says this collaboration is a step toward a more sustainable future.

“Repurposing our blueberry byproduct is a fantastic opportunity for our business and the environment.

“We repurpose some of our waste for certain products, but not all can be stored indefinitely or processed in time, leading to some disposal.

“Exploring moulded fibre packaging is an exciting step forward.”

Byproducts

Matthew Parker, a health sciences student from the University of Otago and BPA Summer Student Internship, contributed to the work during his 12-week placement.

He tested two other agricultural byproducts: avocado stones from oil extraction and cabbage wrapper leaves from farms.

These byproducts were mechanically refined before being blended with wood fibre and made into trays using Scion’s pilot-scale moulded fibre thermoformer – the only one of its kind in New Zealand.

Initial results showed blueberry pulp and microfibres altered the trays’ appearance, while cabbage microfibres significantly improved water resistance.

Future research will explore blending these materials to see if their combined properties offer further benefits.