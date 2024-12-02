Pārengarenga Incorporation (PINC), based in Te Kao, is hoping for funding for more trials to prove the case for an $8 million biochar production facility to deal with up to 17,000 tonnes of forest waste from upcoming harvests.
The mess left by piles and piles of forest debris on East Coast beaches is etched in the mind of many after Cyclone Gabrielle last year and there have been calls to find better ways to harvest and remove waste sustainably.
Turning it into biochar is a possible solution, proponents say.
On-farm trials at PINC over the past few years, with funding from the Ministry for Primary Industries, have shown several potential benefits for the charcoal-like product which is made from smouldering woody offcuts in large kilns.
The process of making biochar is an ancient practice said to mimic the Earth’s natural cycle.
It locks away carbon instead of releasing it and has been recognised as a form of carbon sequestration by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
While pretty convinced of its benefits, more research is needed to definitively prove biochar’s potential for improving the farm’s pasture for some 4000 shareholders, according to PINC general manager Barry Bouton.
“It’s loamy, sand country. So biochar, in particular, would add to the soil health considerably in terms of what we can grow and the growth rates of our pastures themselves.”
Dan Henderson, forestry operations manager, is among those who could see the benefits after earlier trials, pointing out piles of slash to RNZ’s Country Life, on a tour of the forest.
He said the carboniser used for the trials was simple enough to use but labour-intensive, “cut the wood, poke it in, burn it, shovel it out, put it in a bag and send it down the road”.
A bigger operation would be more efficient, operating 24/7.
“The new (carbonisers) they’ll come along pick all that stuff up, you dump it down here in a big area, it’ll get picked up, in-fed and dried at the same time as going in, chipped and then burnt, your products coming in and out.”
With the next cycle of mature trees coming up for harvest, there is going to be plenty more slash to get rid of, he said.
Bouton describes biochar as a game-changer, saying an application is in with the New Zealand Agricultural Greenhouse Gas Research Centre for several more field trials to determine pasture growth rates and benefits if biochar is added.