Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Beekeeping brings healing and purpose for retired police officer with PTSD

Coast & Country writer·Coast & Country News·
5 mins to read

Kevin and Gaylene Milne have learned how to be calm around bees and how to handle them. Photo / Catherine Fry

Kevin and Gaylene Milne have learned how to be calm around bees and how to handle them. Photo / Catherine Fry

Following their retirement in 2022, Kevin and Gaylene Milne moved to a 1ha property in Putaruru in 2024.

They brought a precious cargo with them, around a dozen beehives.

After meeting in the Royal New Zealand Air Force, Kevin and Gaylene spent time sharemilking in New Zealand and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save