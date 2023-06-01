There are eight categories in the 2023 Beef + Lamb NZ Awards. Photo / Supplied

Entries are now open for the 2023 Beef + Lamb New Zealand Awards.

The awards celebrate the people, innovation, science and technologies that make New Zealand’s red meat sector world-leading, Beef + Lamb New Zealand’s chief executive Sam McIvor said.

He encouraged anyone working within the red meat industry to consider either entering or nominating someone, or an organisation, who was “making a difference” at any stage of the red meat supply chain.

“Think about your farm staff, the teachers, the mentors, the scientists, the community leaders, the local heroes, the breeders, the people who develop the technologies that make your life easier, the sector champions, the marketers and those who support farmer health and well-being and nominate them for an award.”

McIvor said there were eight category awards, four of which are people focused and four industry focused.

Entries close at the end of July with judging taking place throughout August.

The Awards Showcase will be held at Te Pae Convention Centre in Christchurch on October 19.

McIvor said it had been a tough year for the primary sector, with extreme weather events coming on top of concern about government environmental policies, rising interest rates and soaring input costs.

“The B+LNZ Awards gives us the opportunity to take stock and celebrate the fantastic people and work happening in our sector.

“We have so much to be proud of and the awards give us the chance to showcase our sector to our peers and the wider public.”

Farmlands is once again the awards partner, and there are eight category sponsors.

“We’re really pleased to continue to support the Awards, and acknowledge the achievements of everyone who contributes to the red meat industry and to the success and well-being of our farmers and their communities,” Farmlands’ chief executive Tanya Houghton said.

Find out more about the 2023 Beef + Lamb New Zealand Awards here.