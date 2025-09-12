Advertisement
Home / The Country

Bay of Plenty’s Phoebe Scherer crowned 2025 Young Grower of the Year

The Country
4 mins to read

Young Grower winner 2025 Phoebe Scherer (left) with Associate Agriculture (Horticulture) Minister Nicola Grigg.

Bay of Plenty technical lab manager Phoebe Scherer has won the coveted 2025 Young Grower national horticultural title.

Scherer, who works for Apata in Tauranga, is also the Bay of Plenty regional champion.

The 29-year-old competed against six other regional winners in a series of challenges at Lincoln University in

