The seven finalists competed in a series of practical and theoretical horticulture modules, testing their vegetable and fruit-growing knowledge and skills needed to be successful growers.

Scherer said she had thoroughly enjoyed stepping up to the many challenges.

“The science and technical modules were my ‘safe space’, but others I found much more challenging, particularly the machinery section.

“We had to drive a big tractor along a GPS line. It was the biggest piece of equipment I have ever stepped into, but we were very well supported.”

She said there was a “very high-calibre” field of competitors.

“Everyone did so well. I could not have asked for a better cohort to have shared such a great experience with.

“In some ways, it didn’t feel as if we were competing because we were all so supportive of one another – it was more like being among friends, all going out there to take on the challenges and do our very best.

“Thank you to the organisers – a big shout out to Horticulture New Zealand (HortNZ) – to the sponsors and all the people who are part of making Young Grower such a great event.”

Scherer gained an evolutionary biology degree and went on an OE before taking a job in the kiwifruit industry in Tauranga seven years ago.

That led to a laboratory job and ongoing career progression.

She joined Apata, a specialist service provider for New Zealand kiwifruit and avocado growers, last year.

The Young Grower competition celebrates the success of young people in the industry, as well as encouraging others to consider a career in horticulture.

Winners were announced at the annual awards gala dinner held at the Air Force Museum of New Zealand, Wigram, on September 11, where finalists also participated in the leadership panel event sponsored by Ballance.

Scherer also won the Best Technical Award, and Rink won the Best Innovation Award.

Lydia Goodman, representing Central Otago, won the Outstanding Leadership Award.

Goodman is assistant orchard manager at Central Orchard Management and packing manager at CentralPac.

Regional organisers host and run the regional competitions independently, with Horticulture New Zealand hosting the final in a different part of the country each year.

Entry is open to commercial fruit and/or vegetable growers from across the regions, up to the age of 30.

Horticulture New Zealand chair Bernadine Guilleux said the regional and national competitions played an important role in raising awareness about the many career and personal development opportunities across the horticulture sector.

“The exceptional skills we once again saw in all our finalists, and the support, passion and enthusiasm from participants, organisers and supporters, really sum up the spirit of the horticulture sector.”

Horticulture New Zealand chief executive Kate Scott said the regional and national competitions were made possible by the dedication of people from across the sector who had given significant time and effort to organise and help run the events.

“This is a very exciting time for the industry as we focus on our ambitious goal to double the farmgate value of horticulture in New Zealand.

“We need many more highly skilled young people, like our finalists, who want to build rewarding careers in jobs they really enjoy, take advantage of the many opportunities for professional development and be prepared to step up as the leaders of the future.

“There are many opportunities, from crop management and machinery operation to soil science, quality control and marketing and much more. We are always very happy to hear from young people who would like to know more about the range of options the industry offers.”

The other finalists in the 2025 Young Grower of the Year were:

Gisborne: Rhiannon Morrell, a member of the technical team for apples for Craigmore Sustainables.

Hawke’s Bay: Sam Carter, from Havelock North, assistant manager for T&G’s Pakowhai Sector.

Pukekohe: Crop manager Jack Haddon, who oversees the cauliflower and cabbage operation for Balle Brothers.

