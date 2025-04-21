Together with Brent’s parents, Chris and Antoinette Mountfort, the foursome planted 40,000 native trees and fenced off 80ha of the 267ha farm, including 6ha of deer-fenced land for natives to thrive and a further 32ha planted out in pine.
Mountfort said all this wasn’t achieved overnight, and there was a lot more to come.
He’s quick to remind any farmer reading that in doing so, it hasn’t touched any of the productive farmland, which farms 130 Angus cattle, 650 ewes and 250 hoggets.
Nationally, sheep numbers have reduced significantly from 50 million to 27 million in 30 years and on four million hectares less land.
Reflecting on 55 years of International Earth Day this April 22, Mountfort said there wasn’t enough recognition for what many Kiwi farmers were doing off their own backs – and bank accounts – for the environment.
“They don’t get enough credit because so many people don’t even know what is going on on these farms.
“You also get people who build a perception, and they don’t want to get out and check because it may challenge their perceptions.”
The New Zealand sheep and beef sector has a goal of net carbon neutrality by 2050 and is already a long way towards achieving this while it continues to invest in further emissions reduction initiatives.
Mountfort said that for the majority of farmers, this effort was done out of pride for the land and had nothing to do with any rulebooks thrown at them.
In fact, he argued that it would take the fun out of it.
“The bit I worry about is the more they regulate it, the more they will take the joy out of it.
“At the end of the day, that is the legacy we want to leave for our future generation, and that’s important.