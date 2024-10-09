Putiki Rd residents Joanne Spod (left) and Robyn Askey beside the main access point for the revised consent application. Photo / LDR / Troy Baker
Edgecumbe residents who agreed to a solar farm across the road from them in 2021 are having second thoughts since changes have been made to the consent application.
Putiki Rd residents Joachim and Joanne Spod are unhappy about Far North Solar Farms’ new plans for its Omeheu solar farm, which is expected to begin construction on a 30-hectare area of land between Western Drain and Putiki roads in November.
Their main concern is that the main service entrance has been relocated to the narrow, unlaned Putiki Rd, rather than Western Drain Rd, as originally planned.
They are also concerned screening plants, which they were told would be planted well before construction to maintain their rural outlook, have not yet been planted.
Joachim said residents had been approached at their homes by Far North general manager John Andrews in 2021, who assured them access to the solar farm would be on Western Drain Rd and screen planting would be done well ahead of construction.
However, when Far North Solar Farms applied for a consent variation in August this year, the residents were not consulted first.
Joanne said they had had no idea when they originally consented to the plans, that they could be changed without them being informed.
It was up to the council to decide whether the changes were acceptable.
“They told us they had ordered the plants but then they turned around and cancelled the order.”
Avery said the council routinely monitored the site and no construction had begun that would trigger those consent conditions.
Nothing could be done until the revised consent had been approved.
At a public meeting in Whakatāne, on September 18, residents suggested if the planting couldn’t be done this year, an alternative would be to plant 2m trees next year.
Joachim said he had been disappointed with the lack of support from Whakatāne mayor Dr Victor Luca at the meeting, who he reported as saying “Trees only grow a few centimetres a year anyway so what does it matter when it gets done?”.
Luca said he had a different memory of what he said at the meeting, saying he had simply inquired how much the trees would grow in a year.
Joachim said when he built a house near the road on his property, the council had been strict that he comply with resource consent conditions to plant screening plants.
“In his capacity as council leader, paid for by us ratepayers, I expect [the mayor] to set the example and hold everybody, both private and commercial interests alike, accountable to the same local district plan rules and consent conditions.
“We understand the need for renewable energy, but we believe that Far North Solar Farms can achieve its goals without jeopardising the safety and quality of life of Putiki Road residents whose rural lifestyles are under significant threat from large solar farm installations.”
Far North Solar Farm communications and engagement lead Greg Hay said changes to the solar farm’s original design included a safer access route for trucks entering the site.
During the process of applying for a new consent, Far North had engaged with neighbours, including those living along Putiki Rd about the new resource consent, site access and the traffic route to seek their feedback.
“The views of neighbours and other stakeholders connected to the solar farm development are important to us as the consenting process is finalised, and we will continue to engage with them throughout the solar farm’s development.”