Police say it's important for growers and farmers to report thefts. Photo / RNZ, Carol Stiles

By Gianina Schwanecke of RNZ

Thieves have been targeting sheet metal from outbuildings and copper wires from frost fans as orchard thefts increase in Bay of Plenty.

Sergeant Mike Owens, of Te Puke, said that, since January, police had received almost 40 reports of burglaries.

“Items that get targeted are farm vehicles, equipment, tools, diesel from frost fans, other machinery, trailers, solar panels and, of course, the frost fans also have batteries attached to them as well.”

He said it was an unfortunately common experience for growers and farmers during the busy harvest season, when many might be travelling between sites or had additional people on-farm.