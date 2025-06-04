Taking preventative measures, such as storing equipment safely or out of view, was key to deterring such thefts.
“Generally, good locks, good security, makes it more difficult.
“Farmers and orchardists, being lovely rural people, will tend to leave keys in their vehicles or sheds and equipment unlocked.”
Some frost fans had been rigged with sensor lights and alarms, which acted as a good deterrent.
“I’ve seen footage where ... an alarm’s come on, deterred the thief, and off they’ve gone again.”
Police recently executed search warrants and recovered a large number of items, which they were in the process of returning to their owners.
Owens said it was important for growers and farmers to report such incidents to police.
It was also helpful to make note of any identifying features of items that might be targeted, which might help with recovery efforts.
- RNZ