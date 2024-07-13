The 2024 Valden Cow of the Year was awarded to Royson Oman Cybil.

Whakatane’s Eddie and Kath Lambert have made history by receiving the 2024 Valden Cow of the Year and the 2024 Mahoe Trophy at the 2024 Holstein Friesian NZ Awards.

The Lamberts, who dispersed their herd in 2021, are the first Holstein Friesian breeders to win both coveted awards in the same year.

“We are very honoured and humbled to win both trophies, especially in the same year,” Eddie said.

“We have always admired the cow families that have won these trophies in previous years and it is something we had never imagined we would do.”

