They also saw technology and innovation in the industry growing in the future.

“We already use a lot on-farm but will continue to grow in this area as we are reaching our full potential and it helps with environmental sustainability.”

The couple said they’d like to see a more consistent milk price with less fluctuation to help with future budgeting.

The Meiers cite farming during Covid as one of their biggest challenges.

“We had to implement systems to continue farming and keep our staff safe.”

Significant weather events have also given them challenges to overcome, which they have done by simplifying their farm system to ensure they can ride out any future storms.

“We also changed our system to OAD [once a day milking], which has significantly improved our reproduction results.”

Andre, 35, and Natalie, 33, said diversification, size of business and a solid infrastructure with shared machinery and resources were strengths of their farming business.

“We are able to share staff and skill sets across our two properties, and business diversity in kiwifruit and quarrying also spreads our business and financial risk.

“We have a herd on one farm, which is awesome and a feed pad on the other farm,” they explained.

“We also have a great pool of machinery which we share between platforms, and we’re able to do jobs such as fertiliser application, meaning we don’t need to rely on contractors.”

Future farming goals include debt-funding an increase of their equity shareholding, and improving their herd figures to have an efficient OAD herd.

The Meiers have had previous success at the awards, with Andre winning the 2020 National Dairy Manager of the Year trophy and being named 2020 Bay of Plenty Dairy Manager of the Year.

He believed the awards programme helped his self-development by pushing him outside his comfort zone and by making connections within the industry.

Other award winners

Alana Fitzpatrick, the 2025 Bay of Plenty Dairy Trainee of the Year.

The other big winners were Thomas Lundman, named the 2025 Bay of Plenty Dairy Manager of the Year, and Alana Fitzpatrick, the 2025 Bay of Plenty Dairy Trainee of the Year.

Runners-up in the Bay of Plenty Share Farmer of the Year category were Renee and Benjamin Howard.

Renee was the 2019 Manawatū Dairy Manager of the Year.

The couple is in a 9% equity partnership with John and Leanne Howard, their 89ha Whakatane farm, milking 233 cows.

They won $6575 in prizes and three merit awards.

Renee and Ben credit the awards programme with helping them gain insights into their business and said the feedback from judges allowed them to align their goals to ensure they were on the right path to where they wanted to be.

The couple saw themselves at the forefront of the change into sustainable practices that truly focused on the health of the animal and the land.

“We are already incorporating sustainability practices on-farm and focus more on our animals and land over profit.”

The couple cited their family as a strength of their business.

“We all work well together as a team, and we have flexibility in some of our jobs.

“We have a long-standing business with relatively low debt levels and a focus on future growth, which means there has been a fair amount of capital investment, with room to expand.”

Alex and Shaun Boyce placed third in the Bay of Plenty Share Farmer category, winning $3125 in prizes and two merit awards.

The 29-year-olds are contract milking on David and Lesley Jensen’s 250ha Omanawa property, milking 700 cows.

The 2025 Bay of Plenty Dairy Manager of the Year winner is Thomas Lundman, who won $8150 and three merit awards.

Lundman was the 2022 Bay of Plenty Dairy Trainee of the Year and 2022 National Dairy Trainee Runner-up.

The 27-year-old is farm manager on Michael and Linda Mexted’s 135ha Whakatane farm, milking 530 cows.

“I have found that networking with people all over the country and making connections for advice has been super beneficial,” he said.

“Winning categories has opened doors for me that I never would have imagined and has given me the confidence that I’m good enough to take the next step.”

Lundman grew up on a dairy farm and worked as a tour guide and team leader for the Te Anau Glowworm caves, greeting over 140,000 people a year, before beginning in the dairy industry in 2020.

“I chose farming as it was a stable job in a not-so-stable time and has a clear path of progression,” he said.

“I look forward to New Zealand leading the way in environmental standards and also in the wearables technology sector.

“I’m most excited about the future that farming could provide for me and my family.

“If I can knuckle down, work hard, then I’ll achieve my goals.”

Those goals include contract milking next season and continuing his career progression in the industry, but not at the cost of his wellbeing.

“Work/life balance and my family are the most important things to me.”

Lundman identified communication as a key strength of the business, along with a healthy life balance.

“It’s not worth having the best business in the world if it comes at the expense of doing the things that you enjoy.”

Niamh Mark is the runner-up in the 2025 Bay of Plenty Dairy Manager category, winning $2970 and one merit award.

Mark works on Peter Mark’s 100ha, 272-cow property at Te Puke.

She was named runner-up in the 2022 Bay of Plenty Dairy Trainee category.

The 27-year-old holds a Bachelor of Agricultural Science from Massey University and worked for Assure Quality in the Mycoplasma Bovis Unit based in Ōamaru after graduating.

She came home to work on the family farm for five seasons and aims to transition into contract milking in the next year or two.

She identified living with dyslexia as a challenge and was proud to have successfully completed her university degree and further study.

“Dyslexia will always be a part of my life, but I’ve learnt to navigate, which has built my confidence.”

Working with her dad as her boss could be tricky at times, trying to distinguish between her role as his daughter and employee.

“As I continue to mature, gain new skills and take on more responsibility on-farm, I feel I’m successfully managing this balance.”

Lindsay Williams came third in the Dairy Manager category.

The 31-year-old is assistant manager for Cameron Dairy Farms Ltd 118ha Te Puke farm, milking 330 cows and won $2050 in prizes and one merit award.

Alana Fitzpatrick is the 2025 Bay of Plenty Dairy Trainee of the Year and won $6120 in prizes and three merit awards.

She was runner-up in the same category in 2024.

“Through the Awards programme, I’ve begun some very valuable networking and built more confidence in myself and my abilities as a farm assistant.”

The 22-year-old works on David and Lesley Jensen’s 240ha, 700-cow property at Tauranga.

Fitzpatrick embraced the new technology available in the industry and enjoyed discovering how it could benefit on-farm systems.

She has a strong passion for the dairy industry and completed the NZ Certificate in Agriculture Level 3 in Farming Systems, Vehicles, Machinery and Infrastructure and Dairy Farming. She is currently studying towards Dairy Farming Level 4.

“One of biggest challenges is not having much confidence in my abilities,” Fitzpatrick said.

“This is improving as I continue to push myself, develop new skills and better my problem-solving abilities.”

The runner-up in the Dairy Trainee category was Adam Manners, who won $2070 in prizes.

The 19-year-old works as a farm assistant on Janelle Nee and Mel McEntyre’s 64ha, 154-cow property at Tauranga.

The first-time entrant had been working in the industry for a year and was excited about the future of agriculture in New Zealand.

“I can see myself learning and growing in this industry.”

Manners is currently studying towards Level 3 PrimaryITO courses and hopes to progress to farm management and ownership.

Third place in the Dairy Trainee category went to Julian Tambourlas, farm assistant on John Fowler’s 90ha, 230-cow Te Puke property.

The Bay of Plenty Dairy Industry Awards winners field day will be held on Monday, April 7, at 10am on 313 Otamarakau Valley Rd, Te Puke 3186 S/N Fonterra 21659, where the Meiers are equity partners.

Also presenting at the field day will be Lundman and Fitzpatrick.

Further details on the winners and the field day can be found at www.dairyindustryawards.co.nz.

Share Farmer Merit Awards:

DairyNZ – People and Culture Award - Alex and Shaun Boyce

Ecolab Total Farm Hygiene & Innovation Award - Renee and Benjamin Howard

Federated Farmers Leadership Award - Andre and Natalie Meier

Honda Farm Safety, Health and Biosecurity Award - Andre and Natalie Meier

LIC – Animal Wellbeing, Recording and Productivity Award - Thomas Chatfield

BlackmanSpargo Rural Law Ltd Environmental Sustainability Award - Renee and Benjamin Howard

Trelleborg Sustainable Pasture Award - Andre and Natalie Meier

ASB Business Performance Award - Renee and Benjamin Howard

King Farm Services Ltd Emerging Talent Award - Alex and Shaun Boyce

Dairy Manager Merit Awards:

CowManager Livestock Management Award - Dino Carciller

Fonterra Dairy Management Award - Lindsay Williams

Whakatane District Council Environmental Sustainability Award - Niamh Mark

DeLaval Pasture & Feed Management Award - Thomas Lundman

Dairy Training Ltd People & Leadership Award - Thomas Lundman

Stem Rural Accountants Personal Planning and Financial Management Award - Thomas Lundman

Pioneer Brand Products Emerging Talent Award - Brad Van Rooyen

Dairy Trainee Merit Awards:

DairyNZ Practical Skills Award - Alana Fitzpatrick

Cameron Quarry Emerging Talent Award - Khalarn Mason

Perrin Ag Farming Knowledge Award - Alana Fitzpatrick

Vetora Bay of Plenty Communication & Industry Involvement Award - Alana Fitzpatrick



