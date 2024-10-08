“We planted another 150 or so passionfruit vines in March 2024 and expect them to fruit for the first time in January 2025.”
Some of the vines were grown from seeds from their existing plants and some were from cuttings from parent plants that were thriving on the land.
Learning to grow passionfruit
“Once again we have taught ourselves how to grow them and once again people have been very helpful with information and advice,” Wayne said.
Mulch from our avocados is used around the passionfruit vines and a ground sprinkler system is used about once a week in winter and often daily in the summer, but, as Wayne said, “they don’t like wet feet”.
Foliar fungicide sprays are used to control fungal diseases such as Fusarium which can take out a crop and Phytophthora which forms in the vine’s roots.
The vines are sprayed for pests such as mites and passion vine hopper.
Depending on the weather, Wayne and Simone can sometimes pick passionfruit from January to May.
This coincides with the off-season for passionfruit in the United States and there is a good market for New Zealand passionfruit over there.
“With very few passionfruit growers currently in New Zealand, we can barely meet the local demand, and the export market will take whatever we have available after that.
“There’s definitely room for growth in this industry.”
The Fentons are members of the New Zealand Passionfruit Growers Association Inc where the growers work together to improve their knowledge with expert advice and encourage anyone wishing to enter the industry to contact the organisation for information.