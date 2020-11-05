Bay of Plenty-based vet graduates receive a financial boost from MPI

Madison Bartlett with some furry friends. Photo / Supplied

Thirty graduate vets, including four Bay of Plenty-based graduates, will receive a financial boost from the Voluntary Bonding Scheme for Veterinarians.

The four recipients from the Bay of Plenty area were Jayne Spooner (Bay Veterinary Group Ltd), Niklas Buddo (VetOra Bay of Plenty - Ngongotaha, Galatea), Rowan Skentelbery (Vetora Galatea) and Madison Bartlett (Vetplus Rural).

This boost is to help ease the shortage of veterinarians working with production animals in our regions, the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) announced last Monday.

"Since it began 11 years ago, our Voluntary Bonding Scheme for Veterinarians has made a huge difference in attracting graduate vets to rural areas that are traditionally challenging to staff," said Steve Penno, director investment programmes at MPI.

"This year we've added a new provision, enabling graduates to work part-time in an eligible practice after taking parental leave."

This year's successful recipients will receive funding of $55,000 over five years – a total of $1.65 million investment.

Niklas Buddo is a recipient and has been working for Vetora Bay of Plenty for two months. He works with both small and large animals, and covers the Ngongotahā and Galatea areas.

He said it felt awesome to find out he was a recipient.

The scheme was a great incentive for those studying to be vets who were not from a rural background to consider working in rural areas, which they may not have thought about before, he said.

Niklas Buddo (left) with farmer Alastair Dinniss. Photo / Supplied

"We've got a massive shortage here in New Zealand, especially in smaller rural towns. This helps to have more vets in the areas where it's needed."

He said what he enjoyed about the job was working with both people and animals and making a difference.

"You make a real difference to animals, and to the people who care and are bonded with those animals.

"It's a hugely satisfying and rewarding part of the job."

He said another great thing was that you got to work with diverse animals and people, from all different walks of life.

Madi Bartlett said she was really happy to be a recipient and it was also a relief because it took a lot of pressure off paying back the student loan from five years of university study.

She said quite often a lot of students going through vet school did not know which direction they wanted to go in with their veterinary career, because you experienced little bits of everything, so it was difficult to make your mind up.

"For me, when I was in my final year, I was tossing around whether to be a small, mixed or large animal vet.

"This funding scheme encouraged me more towards being a large animal vet. It also drives you to stay within a smaller rural area."

Bartlett is a mixed veterinarian, and can be treating cats and dogs and farm animals all in the same week.

"I really enjoy the fact that you can make small changes to a farming system that can have a huge impact on the wellbeing of a herd or an individual animal, and the relationship you form with the farmers you work with is special."

Vetora Bay of Plenty chief executive Craig Kusabs said they had two recipients - Madi Bartlett and Rowan Skentelbery.

He said it was fantastic for the rural communities to have a local vet, and to have the vets bonding to the area and rural practice.

"There's a real shortage in vets at the moment, especially in isolated areas. It's a great initiative."

VetPlus business manager Jenni Hill said there was definitely a shortage and it was great to get vets into rural practice and retain them.

Farming is a such a big part of the New Zealand economy. Having vets to look after animals and farmers is continually important, she said.

"I think it's a great thing and I'm glad it helps the likes of Madi to make that decision to join and stay there."

MPI's Steve Penno said, "The graduate vets will be working with production animals such as cows, sheep, and working dogs, which are essential in our primary industries.

"MPI is delighted to support the vital role vets play in our regions."

For further information about the Voluntary Bonding Scheme for Veterinarians check out www.mpi.govt.nz/vbs