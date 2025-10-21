Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Barley trial shows natural predators key to cutting aphid virus risk for crop growers

Catherine Fry
Coast & Country News·
4 mins to read

Foundation for Arable Research's senior researcher for cereals, Jo Drummond.

Foundation for Arable Research's senior researcher for cereals, Jo Drummond.

Since 2019, the Foundation for Arable Research has participated in the A Lighter Touch programme, which supports growers to shift from reliance on agri-chemistry to more sustainable crop protection practices.

It has been acknowledged for some time that pesticide rotation and new products aren’t keeping up with pathogen and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save