Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Ballance Farm Environment Awards: How a radical idea shaped the future of New Zealand farming

The Country
7 mins to read

The Ballance Farm Environment Awards management team in 2002, at a field day on the supreme award-winning Raroa Red Deer Stud. Peter Mourits (left - Ballance), Peter Nation (ANZ), Phillipa Crequer (coordinator), Bill Garland (chairman and farmer), Jim Cotman (farmer).

The Ballance Farm Environment Awards management team in 2002, at a field day on the supreme award-winning Raroa Red Deer Stud. Peter Mourits (left - Ballance), Peter Nation (ANZ), Phillipa Crequer (coordinator), Bill Garland (chairman and farmer), Jim Cotman (farmer).

At their heart, the Ballance Farm Environment Awards have always been about what good farming and growing in the future looks like.

Even in the early days, when many believed profitable farming and environmental awareness could not go hand-in-hand, this vision was clear.

“I can remember the conversation around

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save