Balfour Young Farmers chairman Connor Miller and his huntaway Ted rehearse for the Balfour Young Farmers annual Bark Up event in Northern Southland. Photo / Sue Miller

Balfour Young Farmers chairman Connor Miller and his huntaway Ted rehearse for the Balfour Young Farmers annual Bark Up event in Northern Southland. Photo / Sue Miller

The community is set to come together for a good cause in Northern Southland today.

Balfour Young Farmers chairman Connor Miller, of Otama, said his club was holding its annual Bark Up event at Balfour Sports Complex.

Half of the money raised at the event would be given to a project to build a pad for a rescue helicopter in Lumsden.

A new helicopter pad could save lives,

“It’s a good cause and being part of helping to make that happen is pretty cool.”

The Bark Up would be held after the Balfour Lions Club hay and baleage competition.

“It’s a good mix of young and older people in the community.”

Young people were interested in being a part of their community.

In March this year, Balfour Young Farmers won a prize for holding the best event by a Young Farmers club in Otago and Southland in 2022.

The award recognised the organisation, participation and impact of a successful event.

The judges said the Bark Up brought together those from all age groups, continuing to build up the strong community in the area.

The event was a “smash hit” which attracted more than 200 people, judges said.

The competition had three categories - working dog, pet dog and team of three, of three dogs and three people.

Competitors entering multiple dogs would get a discount after paying for the first dog, he said.

“We just want people to get up and have a go.”

Balfour Young Farmers member Matt Parsons was a “handy craftsman” and had made a trophy for the competition winner.

The new trophy included a blank plaque for the names of the winners - competitor and their dog - to be engraved, he said.