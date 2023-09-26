Drover Andrew Begg, of Stirling, moves a herd of nearly 40 Farseeing steers at the Balclutha Spring Cattle Sale last week. Photo / Shawn McAvinue

The grass is growing, sparking “buoyant” bidding at the Balclutha Spring Cattle Sale last week, a stock agent says.

Rural Livestock agent Rob Fowler, of Dunedin, said there was a full clearance of about 720 cattle on offer at the sale.

The sale had a strong bench of buyers.

“It was a buoyant crowd - farmers are driven by grass and the feed is coming away for spring.”

The prices paid for 2-year-old beef cross and beef steers ranged between $3.05/kg and $3.40/kg and 2-year-old heifers between $2.80/kg and $3.10/kg.

“Even some straight Holstein Friesian 2-year-old steers made nearly $2.90 a kilo.”

Demand was “real good” for yearling steers, which fetched between $3.30/kg and $3.70/kg, he said.

A highlight of the sale was an outstanding line of 25 Angus yearling heifers from Garton Farm in Kuriwao.

“They topped the sale at $1120.”

Confidence in the cattle market was higher than in the “fickle” sheep market.

A sheep sale was held after the cattle sale at Balclutha Saleyards.

About 80 people attended the Balclutha Spring Cattle Sale last week. Photo / Shawn McAvinue

Confidence had been undermined by a drop in demand for sheepmeat from China.

All the sheep on offer sold but prices were back on last year, he said.

“It’s nowhere near as buoyant in the sheep market as it is in the cattle market.”