This week on the Best of The Country, Rowena Duncum caught up with Rabobank chief executive Todd Charteris to find out who had won this year's Good Deeds competition.

This week's top interviews are:

Steve Maharey:

The former Labour Cabinet Minister and Vice Chancellor of Massey University took a look at how farming was faring during this year's electioneering.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent reported on a severe horticulture shortage across the ditch.

Jacinda Ardern:

The PM discussed her recent visit to Southland and gave her thoughts on Rio Tinto, Judith Collins, Winston Peters and the Leaders Debate. She also confessed to approaching a certain Jamie Mackay at Dunedin's Koru lounge for a chat recently.

Todd Charteris:

We caught up with Rabobank's chief executive and announce the winner of this year's Rabobank Good Deeds competition.

Andrew Hoggard:

The president of Federated Farmers took some time out from calving to talk about climate change, fertiliser and National's newly released water policy.

Shane McManaway:

We asked the former chief executive of Allflex and Wairarapa farmer for an update on his Five Rivers Medical Centre, as well as the latest Zanda McDonald Award finalists.