Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum caught up with Paul Allison, aka "The voice of Forsyth Barr" for a chat about the Ranfurly Shield Challenge in Dunedin this weekend.

Lewis Ferris:

Met Service Weather forecaster takes a look at what's in store for the weekend and the week ahead.

Don Carson:

Today the freelance rural commentator takes a look at the Opportunity Party's recently released agriculture policy, in particular gene editing. He also talks about farm safety heading into the middle weekend of the school holidays.

Tim Myers and Smiley Barrett:

Today's panel - the chief executive and the brand ambassador for Norwood - talk about some "very average" golf for a good cause, farming, rugby and farm vehicle supply chain disruption due to Covid-19.

Rob Barry:

The FMG Young Farmer of the Year contest subcommittee chair on the district finals, which kick off tomorrow.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent wraps up another busy week, including two Leaders Debates and the price of groceries.

Paul Allison:

