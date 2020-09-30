A big offering of more than 2100 Chatham Island lambs sold well at Stortford Lodge yesterday.

The mostly mixed-sex lambs were in top condition and sold to buyers from Hawke's Bay.

The cattle yarding of about 400 head was mostly dairy and dairy-cross breeds. The market was more subdued than recent weeks and a number of pens were passed in or sold subject to vendor approval.

Prices



Cattle



Cows: Wairua Dairies, Aorangi Rd, 14 empty fries, av weight, 552kg, 215c/kg, $1190/head.

Advertisement

Heifers: 2yr, R and A Gunson, Puketapu, five 2統r here-fries, av weight, 387kg, 258c/kg, $1000/head; Fernhill Stud, Fernhill, 10 here-cross, av weight, 441kg, 241c/kg, $1065/head; Waikare Station, Waimarama, 20 ang-cross, av weight, 335kg, 281c/kg, $945/head; 13 the same, av weight, 315kg, 275c/kg, $870/head; Bartholomew Trust, Poukawa, 12 here, av weight, 405kg, 307c/kg, $1245/head; D Simmons, Patoka, six here-fries, av weight, 214kg, 250c/kg, $605/head; Smiley Family Trust, Swamp Rd, nine here-fries, av weight, 415kg, 274c/kg, $1140/head; five the same, av weight, 331kg, 244c/kg, $810/head; five sth dev, av weight, 376kg, 255c/kg, $960/head; Greville/Simmonds, Raukawa, five here-cross, av weight, 376kg, 271c/kg, $1020/head; Yrling, Kintail, Putorino, 24 ang, av weight, 218kg, 302c/kg, $660/head; Stonehenge Trust, Whakapirau, 15 crossbred, av weight, 224kg, 232c/kg, $520/head; 14 here-fries, av weight, 189kg, 237c/kg, $450/head; Eastfield Ltd, Taihape Rd, six here-fries, av weight, 288kg, 284c/kg, $820/head.

Bulls: Yrling, C Davey, Te Pohue, 20 fries, av weight, 241kg, 295c/kg, $712/head; Springhill Dairies, Wakarara, nine fries, av weight, 248kg, 290c/kg, $720/head; 10 fries-cross, av weight, 279kg, 229c/kg, $640/head; five fries, av weight, 230kg 269c/kg, $620/head; W Riddell, Waipukurau, five fries-cross, av weight, 351kg, 273c/kg, $960/head.

Steers: 2yr, Smiley Family Trust, Swamp Rd, five sth dev, av weight, 392kg, 282c/kg, $1105/head; S and P Harper, Apley Rd, 10 ang, av weight, 375kg, 242c/kg, $910/head. Yrling, The Terraces, Kinloch, 31 ang, av weight, 221kg, 361c/kg, $800/head; Pakowhai Farm, Wairoa, 15 ang and charo-cross, av weight, 297kg, 314c/kg, $935/head; Stoney Estate, seven ang, av weight, 233kg, 154c/kg, $360/head; Stonehenge Trust, six here-fries, av weight, 194kg, 250c/kg, $485/head; seven the same, av weight, 155kg, 238c/kg, $370/head;

Sheep



Ewes, lambs at foot: Twyford vendor, 30 ewes, 39 lambs, $115.50 all counted; C and M P/ship, Dartmoor, 31 ewes, 39 lambs, $108.50; Awahiwi Farm, Wallingford, 33 ewes, 37 lambs, $100; 40 ewes, 56 lambs, $103.50; Lee Family, Middle Rd, 19 ewes, 20 b/f, $103; Monk P/ship, Waipawa, eight ewes, 10 lambs, $79; H Durrant, Te Pohue, four ewes, seven lambs, $91.

Lambs: Muirson Fisheries, Chatham Island, 275 m/s, $141; 141 m/s, $134.50; 24 m/s, $115; G and E Cameron, Chatham Island, 394 m/s, $151; 181 m/s, $144; R and E Holmes, Chatham Island, 139 weth, $160; Ohinemana Farm, Chatham Island, 129 m/s, $130; G and R Horler, Chatham Island, 138 m/s, $143; S Norman, Chatham Island, 100 m/s, $140.50; P Seymour, Chatham Island, 168 m/s, $128; Te Ngaio Farm, Chatham Island, 108 weth, $140.50; Kaiora, Chatham Island, 59 weth, 59 weth, $146; Chatham Island vendors, 108 m/s, $117; P Preece, Chatham Island, 50 m/s b/f, $143.50; Chatham Island vendors, 91 m/s, $103; A and J P/ship, Rosser Rd, 133 ram and c/o, $163.50; 70 ram and c/o, $153.50; G and J McLennan, Oueroa, 64 male, $137; 188 ewe, $130.50; 25 male, $111; P G King and Co, Tikokino, 340 ewe, $163; 302 ewe, $154; Falomai P/ship, Patoka, 143 ewe, $150; B and W Kingston, Otane, 56 ewe, $137; 25 ewe, $148; Belmont Station, Eskdale, 110 ewe, $102; 146 ewe, $96; G and K Christison, Tutira, 32 ewe, $128.50; K Curtis, Clive, 32 m/s, $154.

Prime sale

A good quality line up of both ewes and lambs sold well on Monday. The big yarding of about 1900 lambs was mostly of good to outstanding quality.

A pen of big male lambs topped the sale at $202, one of three pens to break the $200 mark.

Advertisement

A feature of the ewe offering of about 560 head was the number of ewes from the Chatham Islands. The best of them sold well, although overall ewe prices were back slightly on last week.

There were no cattle on offer.

Prices

Ewes: Woolly, Good, $184.50; med, $126 to $142; light, $104.50 to $115. Slipe, good, $153 to $172; med, $128 to $139.50; light, $116.50. Shorn, light, $102.50.

Lambs: Male, $160 to $202; ewe, $141 to $179.